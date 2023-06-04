A group of friends gathered at Big Papa’s Steakhouse and Saloon on the evening of Memorial Day, May 29. The day was set aside for honoring those who have died in service to our country, but these friends were honoring a World War II veteran who is still very much alive.
Hale Webster Grover celebrated his 100th birthday on Dec. 7. He’s a member of what has been called the Greatest Generation — people born between 1900 and 1925. He’s also part of a relatively small group of veterans. According to the National World War II Museum, as of last September, only about 167,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in that war were still with us. Grover is among them.
Military service
Pearl Harbor was bombed by Japanese forces on Grover’s 19th birthday — Dec. 7, 1941. He recalls hearing a radio report about the attack in his car. He was 19 years old, attending college and working at The Chocolate Shop near the campus of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, a popular student hangout.
The economics major had no plans to join the military, but Uncle Sam had other ideas and a little more than a year later — on Jan. 9, 1943 — Grover was inducted into the U.S. Army Air Corps. After basic training he was sent to the Aleutian Islands.
Just a few years earlier, the U.S. military began construction of bases in the Aleutians because officials were anticipating the spread of the war in Europe to the Pacific. Alaska was still a territory of the U.S. — it did not become the 49th state until January 1959.
About six months before Grover’s arrival, Japanese pilots bombed Fort Mears and the Dutch Harbor Naval Operating Base on Amaknak Island. Soon after, Japanese soldiers invaded Kiska Islands, 600 miles west of Dutch Harbor and Attu Island, 800 miles further west.
But the fighting was done before he was assigned to Attu, Grover said. U.S. troops remained in the Aleutians until the end of the war in 1945.
Three years and two months — that’s how long Grover was in the Army Air Corps. And, yes, he was counting the days.
The Aleutians are basically volcanic rock and servicemen assigned there were subject to blizzards, fierce rainstorms, howling winds and temperatures well below freezing. Many were sent there without proper clothing or sleeping bags, making the effects of the weather even worse.
Miserable is how Grover remembers his time on what he called "the rock."
After the war
During his first furlough from the Army Air Corps, while visiting back in Wisconsin, Grover met Marian Pertzborn. They were married on the day after Christmas in 1946. By then he had returned to work again at The Chocolate Shop and finished his degree.
After college he worked at a bank in a small town in Wisconsin, but when their oldest son developed asthma, the couple took his doctor’s advice and moved to California.
“It was an easy decision because my parents had already moved there,” Grover said.
In Culver City, he found work with Bill Murphy, a leading Los Angeles-area automobile dealer who was also a top California sports car racer in the 1950s.
Murphy had opened a Plymouth-Desoto dealership in Culver City around 1948. It became a Buick dealership in 1952 and earned a reputation as the world’s largest Buick dealership from 1962 to 1967, according to the Los Angeles Times. Grover was in charge of the company’s extensive in-house financing department.
He and his wife had two more sons after they moved to California.
Move to Tehachapi
A full-time Tehachapi resident since 1988, Grover and his late wife Marian bought lots on the golf course in Golden Hills in 1969 and later built the first apartment building in Old Town.
It was a four-plex, he said, and they rented three units and used the fourth as a place to stay when making weekend getaways from their home in Culver City.
The golf course in Golden Hills is long gone, of course, but the Golden Hills Men’s Golf Club is still active today. After the Golden Hills course closed, the group played at Horsethief Golf Course in Stallion Springs then went on to play at Sycamore Canyon in Arvin until it closed.
Those golf courses closed, but Grover kept on playing wherever the group might travel until just two years ago.
Marian Grover died more than a dozen years ago. Their three sons live in Northridge, Palm Springs and Prescott, Arizona. He also has three grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In fact, watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up has been the very best part of living for more than a century, Grover said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.