Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co. will hold a Harvest Music Fest on Sept. 24 on the grounds of the ranch behind the old Stowell house. Bring your lawn chairs, or dance your heart out, as our "Queen of Rockabilly" sings with a fabulous group of musicians backing her up, according to a Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co. news release.
Abby Girl & The Real Deal are a '50s rhythm and blues dance band out of Orange County. Abby Girl, an Ameripolitan Music Awards nominee for Rockabilly Female 2019, has become a mainstay of the Southern California roots music scene.
Bean Me Up will prepare a Mexican food meal included in the ticket price. It is an adult-only event, and no pets or outside food or beverages are allowed. Bring your own lawn chair for festival seating.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. For more information and to purchase tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/792112525254689
