Starting six years ago, Have A Heart has chosen two deserving graduating seniors yearly to receive cash scholarships to further their education and seek an advanced degree.
Two $1,000 scholarships are presented to two seniors based on grade point average, extracurricular activities and leadership, faculty recommendations, and excellence in essay form related to each scholarship requirement. Our organization also requires a minimum of 12 hours of volunteer work at our resale store, fostering and nurturing animals in our care, or helping with our periodic events within the community.
One essay, the Have A Heart scholarship for Animal Welfare and Kindness, is based on knowledge of pet needs for living a happy, healthy life and what society needs to do to ensure that the animals in our community receive every chance of that good life. This is a very complex issue in a community without even an animal shelter, so responses need to be well thought out and presented.
The winner for the Animal Welfare and Kindness Scholarship is Daisy Andrade. She was a student leader in numerous activities, had a high GPA and fulfilled her volunteer hours. She is headed for California State University, Fullerton, and we wish her much success.
The second scholarship is in honor of Have A Heart’s founder, Chelley Kitzmiller, who was not only an animal lover and rescuer, but also a published novel author. All the scholarship requirements for the Chelley Kitzmiller Memorial Creative Writing Scholarship are the same, and the essay is a fictional story dealing with the relationship between a human and an animal.
The winner of this scholarship is Eliza Stanley. Having a close relationship with animals all her life, she has learned a great deal about them through 4H and other activities that also involved children. She plans to put this knowledge to work in physical and occupational therapy, after attending Brigham Young University, Idaho. Stanley has a heart for animals and their welfare, and did way more than her required volunteer hours!
Congratulations to both recipients, and to the graduating senior class!
Ann Carroll is with Have A Heart.
