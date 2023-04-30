Have A Heart Humane Society has reopened and will have a grand event.
Our organization has had a whirlwind of uncertainty and new beginnings in the last several months, but in the long run, we have emerged from the move and the growth with a new determination to go forth in our work.
We owe lots of gratitude to our great community! You were there for us when we needed many hands to make the work lighter, so we are going to have a grand reopening in our new, larger location on Saturday, May 6! It should be fun, so please plan to join us !
We are planning a day of casual entertainment, some good food, great sales, opportunity drawings and prizes, and a chance to start your summer with a fabulous brand new barbecue grill! We will have music from local musicians, delicious hot dogs from the California Hot Dog Company, and heavenly aromatic coffee from Blue Oak Coffee Roasting Company.
We will also have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark this momentous occasion and we hope you’ll plan to be there! It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 787 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite B.
Ann Carroll is with Have A Heart Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.