Have A Heart Humane Society is offering free microchips for your family dogs from now until 4th of July!
This is a brief announcement to let you know that you can bring your dog in to Rescued Treasures (next door to Radio Shack) to get a free microchip in case your pet gets frightened during 4th of July fireworks, whether it is a sanctioned pyrotechnics display or a neighbor who sets off firecrackers.
One dog in five goes missing or gets frightened during fireworks and gets lost. Make sure your pet gets home to you! We are open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And take good care of your furry friend during this holiday!
Ann Carroll is a board member of Have a Heart.
