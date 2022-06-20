Have you ever had a family pet that was so fearful of fireworks that they had a meltdown or escaped the house or yard and it broke your heart? As we have in the past, Have A Heart Humane Society will microchip your dog or cat for free during the period just prior to the 4th of July.
Starting Tuesday, June 21, through Saturday, July 2, bring your dog or cat to our shop, Rescued Treasures, next to Domino’s and we will implant a microchip absolutely free. If your pet should disappear during Independence Day festivities, you have every chance of getting him/her returned to you! For any further information, call Have A Heart at 822-LOVE.
