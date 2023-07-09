July 4 was a special day for Tehachapi Heritage League. It marked the 50th anniversary of the opening of the first museum located on the site of the present Chamber of Commerce building. When the museum outgrew that location in 1981, the displayed items and artifacts were moved to the present site on Green Street, which was the former county library.
To celebrate this special occasion, the public was invited to the Errea House to enjoy cake and lemonade in the garden. The Errea House is one of the oldest houses in Tehachapi. It has been restored by THL to represent life in the 1920s. Located across the street from the museum, it is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. The garden is open every day until dusk.
Many folks stopped by to join in the celebration. Del Troy, who has played such an important role in researching and cataloging the history of Tehachapi, was present to cut the cake. She was accompanied by her daughter, Debbie Troy Massey, a charter member who joined at age 16. Another notable visitor was Charles White, who served for 18 years as president of THL until his recent resignation. He was instrumental in transforming the museum and Errea House to the outstanding attractions they are today.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime community volunteer.
