Tehachapi Heritage League has planned special exhibits and activities to celebrate the holiday season. Beginning Dec. 3 and continuing until Dec. 18, Christmas Around the World will be held at the Errea House Museum, which will be decorated to put residents and out-of-town visitors into the holiday spirit.
Since 2016 Tehachapi Heritage League’s Errea House Museum has celebrated Christmas Around the World. Each year the museum publishes a booklet featuring Christmas customs, traditions and recipes from countries around the world. This year Christmas in the United States will be featured including remembrances from local residents. Booklets will be on sale at the Tehachapi Museum beginning Dec. 3.
There will be Christmas ornaments and decorations for sale at the Tehachapi Museum as well as other gifts. The museum gift shop has an array of books, folk toys, vintage jewelry and Moessner’s jams.
A fundraising drawing features a whimsical Christmas boat pulled by alligators carved by Master Carver Don Kordes. This may be one of his last carvings since 97-year-old Kordes is limiting his work. Other items in the drawing are blankets crocheted by Kerri Esten, and a decorated Christmas tree.
Raffle items will be on display at the Errea House. Tickets for the Dec. 18 drawing will be on sale at the museum. The winner need not be present. For more information, contact the museum on Saturdays or Sundays at 822-8152 or call Judy Reynolds at 331-5626.
Phyllis Belcher is a museum volunteer.
