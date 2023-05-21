This year Tehachapi Heritage League will celebrate the 50th anniversary since the League was established. THL is responsible for both the Tehachapi Museum and the Errea House at 310 S. Green St. Many events will be held throughout the year.
The first event will be a June 3 rummage sale at the Errea House to raise funds for maintaining the property and promoting activities of the League. Donations of items to sell are requested to be placed on the porch of the Errea House on May 31 and June 1. Volunteers will sort and price the donations for the sale which will be Saturday, June 3.
A very special event will be held June 17 when the Tehachapi Heritage League will hold an Author's Day in the Errea Garden. Visitors may buy books from local authors, get books signed and talk with the authors. Details about the participants will be published before the event.
On July 4, the actual date THL was established, there will be many exhibits and activities to commemorate this important occasion. It was 1973, 50 years ago, that the League became a driving force in preserving and promoting the history of Tehachapi. Everyone is urged to participate in the many opportunities planned for this anniversary year.
Phyllis Belcher is a community volunteer involved with several local organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.