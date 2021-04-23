Give Big Kern is an event hosted by the Kern Community Foundation on the first Tuesday of May, which supports charitable organizations in Kern County. This will be Heritage Oak School’s fifth year partnering with them in the hopes that we may raise donations for our school and through that, better our community.
Heritage Oak School is a nonprofit, private school that provides a classical Christian education. Our mission is to teach all subjects based on the principle that God is the creator of all that exists, and therefore all knowledge is interrelated and points back to Him. As Heritage Oak School is entirely free from government funding, we continue to live out our mission solely through student tuition and donor generosity, and we would be blessed and grateful to have you supporting us.
Your donations will be used to improve our campus security, relocate our playset, and replace the playground wood chips with a new barrier and rubber mulch. The playground update is necessary due to the increased amount of time that our students must spend outdoors during their recesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as we strive to follow the state and CDC guidelines. Additionally, while our playground is not officially public, we have always been open to sharing with our community and there are many who come and make use of our playsets and basketball court. It is for these reasons that we would like to update our equipment so that all may continue to enjoy it.
For more information, please visit our website at heritageoakschool.info. Heritage Oak School’s Give Big Kern donation page can be found by going to www.givebigkern.org and searching for “Heritage Oak School.” It takes less than five minutes to donate. GIVE BIG!
Charlotte and Lucy Wilson are 11th and 9th graders, respectively, at Heritage Oak School.
