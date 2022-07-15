Highline, a legacy Tehachapi rock band, will be performing at the Oak Branch Saloon inside Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley Springs on Friday, July 22, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Highline, a band started more than 20 years ago, was named for the landmark road that runs like a ribbon along the higher south side of Tehachapi Valley. They have performed as a Tom Petty tribute band and specializes in rock and roll acts like Petty, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, Concrete Blonde, Pat Benatar and more.
The band is built around a mated pair of musicians, Dave and Kathy Bouldin, on instruments and vocals, and includes Kath’s brother Mark on lead guitar and vocals, as well as Mike Rodgers on drums, bass player John Holland, and rhythm guitar player Mike Mattuci.
Highline invites Tehachapi friends and neighbors to come help them celebrate the return of live music.
