AAUW Storytellers took their message about Women’s History Month to Cummings Valley School. Sacajawea (Phyllis Belcher) told her story, followed by a suffragette (Susan Stuart), and then Rosie the Riveter (Nettie Farrah.)
The women were impressed with the audience of fifth graders. The students were interested and attentive. Many thanked the presenters as they left the cafeteria.
American Association of University Women promotes Women’s history, and Storytellers, organized by Carol Coleman, have visited schools and other organizations for about 25 years. They have presented themselves as women from history and told of contributions they made to society.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls and positive societal change. Both women and men with a two-year or higher degree are eligible to join AAUW. Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW.
