The last two years have taught me two very important lessons: first, when the real estate market breaks all the rules and does what it wants, adapt like a coyote and enjoy the wild ride; second, when the family is going stir crazy and nerves are frazzled, make your home a fun place to live.
We all became intimately connected to our homes the last two years. Many turned their homes into their own private paradises. Home owners rolled up their sleeves and gave those tired rooms a facelift. Bare backyards transformed into outdoor living spaces with pizza ovens, fire pits, dart boards, bistro lights and comfortable furniture. Contractors, handymen, landscapers, master gardeners, electricians, plumbers, roofers, painters and other service professionals have hardly had a chance to relax with the influx of work.
Tehachapi’s residential homes haven’t been the only properties that have transformed into places of enjoyment and fun. This wonderful town we live in has been upgrading its streets, parks and community spaces so residents and visitors may enjoy every aspect of Tehachapi. The youth and young at heart enjoy a brand new skate park at Ollie Mountain Sports Park. Myriad trails await hikers of all abilities. The wineries offer live music, food and award winning wine every weekend, and wine tours are now available. A new brewery is open, and a bowling alley and arcade is slated to welcome guests by the end of the year. That’s just the beginning. A quick stop in the Visitor's Center will provide enough fun ideas to keep you busy for weeks.
Home should be a place of fun and a true sanctuary to enjoy. When it comes to varied homes and vibrant lifestyles, Tehachapi has something for everyone. I love to talk about Tehachapi! Give me a call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.