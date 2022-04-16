Arriving on May 14 at approximately 9:15 a.m. at the Love's truck stop, Alaskan Airlines Honor Cart will once again visit Tehachapi on its way to its final destination in Ontario.
The Honor Cart was an idea brought alive by Alaskan Air employees to transport the remains of fallen service members with honor and dignity on their journey home.
The trip begins in Seattle, Wash., and ends in Ontario, Calif., with various stops along the way, including Tehachapi. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders including Chapter 221 from Tehachapi, and various groups will be part of the procession to accompany the cart along its route.
Our community is encouraged to be at Love's to pay respects and encourage the riders as they journey with our fallen heroes. After leaving Tehachapi, riders will stop in Barstow and Victorville before reaching Ontario,
The cart is painted red, white and blue and is adorned with the emblems of all Armed Forces branches.
American Legion Riders Post 221 Public Affairs Officer Steve Swindle is a U.S. Army veteran and retired fire captain.
