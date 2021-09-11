Kern County Honor Flight breakfasts are starting up again to honor Tehachapi area veterans.
The breakfasts will be held on the fourth Saturday of each month starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 at Christian Life Assembly, 920 W. Valley Blvd.
Breakfast is free to all veterans, and $5 for guests. Honor Flight veterans are asked to wear their Honor Flight shirts and hats for their branch of service.
Call 661-821-1348 for more information.
