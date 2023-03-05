Houchin Community Blood Bank is seeking donors as donations have reached what it called "critically low" levels during the inclement weather.
Blood drives and donor appointments have been canceled, there's a higher demand for blood from hospitals because of car accidents and injuries and there have been challenges with moving blood products and receiving lab results due to road conditions, according to a Houchin news release.
Make an appointment to donate at hcbb.com/schedule or call 661-323-4222.
Donor center hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The locations are: 11515 Bolthouse Drive, 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 2671 Oswell St., Suite C in Bakersfield.
Houchin also partners with the city of Tehachapi and Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District to hold blood drives in Tehachapi. The next one is March 22.
