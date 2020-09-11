Bobby Howell is proud to announce his engagement to Emily Sheldon. Howell and Sheldon met in Portland, Ore., in 2017 while they both were working at MassMutual in wealth management/finance.
Howell is now a financial planner who works exclusively with special needs families all over the West Coast. He attended and played football for Portland State University after graduating from Tehachapi High School in 2013.
Sheldon graduated from Lincoln High School in Portland, Ore., then attended the University of Puget Sound where she was an All-American basketball player. She now works in finance for Vista Capital Partners in Portland.
Sheldon is the daughter of Chuck and Laura Sheldon of Portland, and Howell is the son of Kathryn Howell of Tehachapi and Mick Howell of Horseshoe Bend, Ark.
The wedding date is planned for October 2021 in Portland.
