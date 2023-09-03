Rick Olmstead, founder of Vineyard of the Rockies and a former member of the Vineyard USA national board and executive team, will speak at two services of Tehachapi’s Vineyard Church next Sunday, Sept. 10.
He also plans to watch the Warriors play Wasco at Coy Burnett Stadium on Friday night.
Olmstead was once a Warrior — he was No. 57 and played linebacker when he suited up as part of Tehachapi High’s varsity squad in 1968. That team, under Coach Bill Carll, captured the Desert-Inyo League title and went into the playoffs, finishing the year 9-2 with a loss to Needles High School.
Vince Elizondo’s website, thswarriors.com, says that the 1968 Warriors football team had a magical season. It was Carll’s second year coaching at THS. The team’s only other loss was to Boron. In the first round of the playoffs, the Warriors defeated Morro Bay in the opening round, 14-13, before a large hometown crowd.
Coincidentally, Olmstead has become friends with men who played on the Morro Bay team that year and remembers the Pirates’ painful loss on that cold November afternoon in Tehachapi (before games were played at night).
Olmstead remembers it, too, because it was part of his life in Tehachapi. His ties here date to 1967 when he was still in high school.
Most of his classmates at Tehachapi High School knew him as a friendly, upbeat student who did well in school and played sports, including football and golf. A few may have known that he had family problems that resulted in him moving to the community in his sophomore year. Back then, Olmstead was uncomfortable sharing his former life's details with others.
He tells his Tehachapi story in a book published earlier this year. “Off Road Leadership, a guide for young leaders and those who mentor them” is aimed at leaders — but it has much to offer any reader who seeks inspiration.
“My story is a tough one to tell, starting with the fact that I was born in adultery,” Olmstead writes in his book. His mother was 19 years old at the time and went on to have another child before marrying a man who fathered her next two children.
Olmstead was 7 years old at the time.
“That’s when I discovered that sometimes no dad was better than a really bad dad,” he writes.
The marriage didn’t last long, and by the time Olmstead was 12, he said, he was the “de facto head of household.” A new beginning came when Rick moved in with his best friend's family (the Millers) for 8th and 9th grade at Peary Junior High in Gardena.
Tehachapi families
A series of events resulted in Olmstead living with other families. In 1967, he met the Manning family (Harry, Glenda, Chuck and Jeff) in Tehachapi, and they invited him to live with them.
“Harry taught me to shoot a gun, hunt for squirrels and drive a truck — all new experiences for this city kid,” Olmstead writes. But the Manning family ended up moving to Florida. Although they invited him to go with them, he wanted to stay in Tehachapi, and another family stepped up to help him.
“The Johnstons (Spike, Lee, Peggy, Annie, Mike and Jeff) offered me a chance to go live with them and finish my senior year in high school,” he writes. “The Johnstons taught me how to ride horses, go on trail rides and attend church on occasion, all while supporting my athletic endeavors.”
Following graduation as one of 89 members of the THS Class of 1969, Olmstead lived with the Davis family. Ken Davis was the golf pro at Golden Hills Country Club, and Olmstead had become friends with his son, John, and worked at the pro shop.
“I’d become obsessed with golf by that time,” he writes, “even earning the Most Valuable Player award (at THS). I had dreams of becoming a professional golfer.”
Olmstead looks back on his high school years in Tehachapi with a bit of wonderment as he rebuilt his understanding of families from those experiences.
“Who would do that?” he asked in a recent interview, referencing the families who took him in. “But they did, and it changed the trajectory of my life.”
College years
In the fall of 1969, Olmstead returned to the Los Angeles area and enrolled at Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson.
He is modest about his academic success in his book, but a brief article in the Tehachapi News tells a different story, noting that he received straight As for the spring quarter of 1970.
According to the unidentified person who submitted the article, “he was enrolled for 14 units and, in addition to his 4.0 average, worked 56 hours a week and was third man on the Dominguez State Golf Team.”
Olmstead also played on the college’s baseball team. But in his book, he recalls that by his second year in college, he felt like he was on a treadmill to nowhere.
“My life was totally empty. I was quite lost, devoid of any vision or meaning for my life. I was just existing and trying to survive and embracing what moment I was in,” he writes. “Just as I’d begun to slip into this place of wandering, I had a life-changing encounter with Jesus.”
His mother, he said, “got religion,” and he couldn’t help but notice how much her life changed.
“She had stopped drinking, cussing and fighting,” he writes. “It became obvious to me that something had happened in her life that I should no longer ignore.”
Through his mother, he met Jewish Christian evangelist Abe Schneider, a leader in the Jesus Movement that began in California in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
In his book, he recalls meeting Schneider and telling him, “I don’t know anything about the Bible, and I’m not sure I believe any of it.”
But Schneider gave him a prayer and asked him to say it.
Olmstead resisted, but the next night, while working his night job as a custodian at Dominguez Hills, he sat on a mop bucket and said the words: “God, if there is a God and Jesus is your Son, and you have a plan for my life, I need you to show me because I don’t believe any of this.” Then he added, “but if you are real and have a plan for my life, I will give my life to you.” And he made another addition, “if this is not real, I won’t pretend like I see others doing, and I won’t have anything to do with this Christian thing ever again.”
By the next night, Olmstead had forgotten all about the prayer, he writes. But while cleaning a classroom, he felt a powerful presence.
“I could hardly stand up and had to hold on to my dust mop to keep from falling,” he writes. “I then began to see — I’m still not exactly sure how — but my life as a kid appeared right in front of me. As I watched different moments in my life… I heard a voice say, ‘Rick, I have been with you all the days of your life … and now I want you to give your life to Me.
“Then I heard the words that would change my life forever; ‘Jesus!’ So I decided right there and then to give my life to Jesus. I was crying for the first time in my life, but I didn’t care. I didn’t know a single Bible verse, who Jesus was, or anything that was to come. I left that classroom a new person.”
Back to Tehachapi
Olmstead found a church and transferred to Vanguard University, a private Christian school in Southern California. He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology and Bible in 1974.
He returned to Tehachapi after graduating and brought along his two younger brothers, Mike and Mark Pettigrew. The brothers, 13 and 15 when they moved to Tehachapi, also played football and other sports for the Warriors.
Olmstead joined the First Assembly of God Church in Tehachapi as a youth pastor in June 1974, and not long after, the church became known as Christian Life Assembly.
In addition to caring for his brothers through the remainder of their high school years, Olmstead worked to complete a master’s degree in education/counseling at Cal State Bakersfield and gained a teaching credential. He taught in special education classes and coached for three different high schools in the area, including THS.
And he started Maranatha House in the building that now houses Red House BBQ.
“It was part of the Jesus Movement and a street ministry for kids dealing with issues who didn’t connect with church,” he said.
Eventually, a group of adults in Tehachapi approached him to expand upon that, and he established Calvary Chapel here in the mid-1970s.
In 1978, a Christian band from a church in San Bernardino came to play at Maranatha House. Through that contact, he met his wife, Becky, a member of that church.
Colorado years
In 1982, Olmstead and his wife moved to Fort Collins, Colo., and established Vineyard Church of the Rockies.
After they moved away, the Calvary Chapel church here dwindled and eventually closed. But around 2004, Tehachapi’s current Calvary Chapel church was established. Tehachapi Vineyard Church was launched here about 2004 and in December 2014 moved to its current facility at 502 E. Pinon St.
Living in Fort Collins until 2019, Olmstead and his wife raised twin sons, Geoff and Greg. He continued with Vineyard Church of the Rockies until his retirement. During those years, the church grew to more than 2,000 members and helped launch more than 30 other churches.
Soon after his retirement he was called to serve as interim pastor at Mountainbrook Church in San Luis Obispo.
Even before that, he and his wife had become leaders in a global children’s movement called the 4/14 Window Movement. Still living in San Luis Obispo, they continue that work.
“My time in Tehachapi … was so instrumental in God’s preparing me for what was to come,” he writes. “This included being bi-vocational and leading our small church, which, on its best day, had around 60 attendees. Who would have known that years later, I would be leading a church of over two thousand with multiple staff members and multiple church plants — and speaking at pastoral seminars and conferences around the globe?
“What I learned in leading our tiny church in Tehachapi has been fundamental to my leadership style and values that have carried over to this day.”
Claudia Elliott, one of Rick Olmstead’s classmates at Tehachapi High School, is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
