My name is Gabriel Stevens and I have been serving the Tehachapi area for almost 20 years now. Our specialty varies from custom cabinetry for new construction to kitchen and bathroom remodels down to the smallest projects such as repairing an old chair or broken cabinet drawer.
I love serving Tehachapi and meeting all the wonderful people who call us out for a consultation. Many of our clients have become very close to us and after working together for many years have become close friends. Watching this community grow has been amazing, and my business is growing as well.
We are excited to offer the best in custom cabinetry and the best customer service. I think everybody has a few carpentry needs, whether it's a full remodel or a little tune-up in that old kitchen. The kitchen is the place in our home that all our memories are made, and I believe that everyone should love their kitchen and invest in this special area of their home.
We are a small company and we often find ourselves overwhelmed with a long waiting list of clients eager to have our work installed in their home, and I feel very honored that our community is so supportive of our business. We have always had the reputation for quality and service, which is the most important thing to me.
Thank you Tehachapi for all your support over the years and I would also like to thank my amazing employees that make this dream come true for all of our special clients. If you are interested and would like to schedule an appointment to visit our showroom or meet for an in-home consultation, please call the office.
We are located at450 N. Green St. Unit E. Reach us by phone at 661-822-0613. Check out our website http://www.interiorwoodspecialties.com and follow us on Facebook and instagram @ Interior Wood Specialties
