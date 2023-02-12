Fiddlers Crossing, the downtown acoustic music venue, now known as Fiddlers Crossing Concerts, will present a “house concert” featuring Irish master fiddler Kevin Burke at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.
House concerts are a long-standing tradition in the acoustic music world and have enjoyed increased popularity in recent years. These concerts differ significantly from standard venue-style shows in two ways: first, they are “by invitation only” and, second, they use a donation model rather than the sale of tickets in advance or at the door.
The concert will be comprised of one man with a fiddle, alone on the stage, completely filling the air with some of the best Irish fiddle playing in the world today. Kevin Burke’s sparkling, highly ornamented and lyrical Sligo-style of Irish fiddle has earned him a reputation as one of the finest, most influential players in traditional music today. Burke performed in Tehachapi in November of 2019 as part of the Fiddlers Crossing concert series and brought the house down!
As with all of the concerts in the current series, this event is by invitation only and is donation-based. No tickets will be sold. The required donation is $30 per person, cash, at the door. To request an invitation to this event, visit www.fiddlerscrossing.com and use the “Contact Us” form in the “House Concerts 2023” section. Specify how many in your party. Invitations will be sent by email on a first come-first served basis until the available seats are filled.
The location of the concert, including a map and phone number, will be included in the invitation. No one without an invitation will be admitted. Attendees will be asked to show their invitations, either from their phones or in printed form. As with all previous Fiddlers Crossing events, refreshments will be included. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Learn more about Kevin Burke at kevinburke.com.
Peter Cutler is with Fiddlers Crossing Concerts.
