The Tehachapi Mountain Festival Parade has been a family-friendly tradition for 59 years and is going strong. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. You can expect to see local celebrities, floats, equestrian riders, color guards, marching bands, classic cars and so much more. Volunteers and community members enthusiastically participate, showing their Tehachapi pride!
The parade ends near Phillip Marx Central Park, allowing everyone to walk over and enjoy the Arts and Craft Fair, live music, beer garden and fantastic food at the park. The parade entries are judged by the Parade Committee and winners are announced at 1:20 p.m. at Central Park. So, sit back and enjoy the morning with friends, breathe in the mountain air and enjoy the community spirit of Tehachapi and watch the parade go by.
