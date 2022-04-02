Tehachapi High School's drama students presented their springtime production with the Thursday opening night performance of “Game of Tiaras” by playwright Don Zolidis. It was directed by THS drama teacher Monica Nadon.
A cast of 24 lavishly costumed actors, many performing dual roles, gave the play a combined total of nearly three dozen characters. Set in an unnamed mythical magical kingdom, the playwright’s witty, sometimes contemporary dialogue was performed with comedic delivery and fast-paced energy during the nearly two-hour performance.
The production was backed by a student technical crew for lighting and sound effect cues. Stage scenery was moved quietly and quickly on and off stage in a series of blackouts. All technical work was performed under the direction of student stage manager Monique Lopez.
A sellout crowd of more than 125 audience members attended the Thursday night opening on the campus classroom stage.
