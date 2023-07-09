The Tehachapi Community Theatre Association is pleased to announce the world premieres of eight new 10-minute plays. The plots range from clever and creative to philosophical and poignant. Each entry is uniquely entertaining and thought-provoking. This year’s entries include submissions by two local playwrights: Deborah Hand and Andi Hicks. Included in this year’s roster is a second year’s submission from New Zealand, continuing to make the Playwrights Palooza an international competition.
This is the 14th year for the festival that provides additional opportunities to TCTA members. It takes more than a dedicated team to create any production at the BeeKay Theatre. In the weeks leading up to opening night, TCTA President Dave Faber and TCTA Board Secretary Lisa Meridth join Kenny Chugg, TCTA managing director, as executive producers. Under their leadership, TCTA members have been rehearsing in a workshop-like atmosphere as they develop each playwright’s vision, taking it from script to a live, on-stage performance.
Newcomers and seasoned regulars get the chance to not only hone their skills as actors, but also to develop their skills at directing, costuming, set design and other theater disciplines. Nineteen local actors have been cast to fill the roles. They include first-time players like Wendy Huckeba, Nick Brandinelli and Patrick Donahue, as well as seasoned regulars like Alex Zonn, Adam Dyer and Glenn Crosby.
It's a competition for best play and you, the audience, gets to vote. First, second and third prizes will be announced at the end of the run at an awards ceremony following the Sunday, July 23 performance. Join us at the meet and greet (with food and refreshments) in Centennial Plaza after the show.
Playwrights Palooza runs for six performances over two weekends. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 and 21 and Saturday, July 15 and 22. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. July 16 and 23.
You don’t want to miss the Playwrights Palooza at The BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Tickets are available on our website at tctonstage.com.
