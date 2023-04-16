IMG_7400.jpg

Tehachapi Community Congregational Church, United Church of Christ members gather outside the church.

 Photo by Jim Carmichael

Jim Carmichael is the official photographer for Tehachapi Community Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. Every year he takes a picture of the congregation, and Easter Sunday was a perfect day to do it. The church is the oldest Protestant church in Tehachapi. The sanctuary on the corner of Green and E streets was built in 1928. However, the church has been in existence since 1920.

