Jim Carmichael is the official photographer for Tehachapi Community Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. Every year he takes a picture of the congregation, and Easter Sunday was a perfect day to do it. The church is the oldest Protestant church in Tehachapi. The sanctuary on the corner of Green and E streets was built in 1928. However, the church has been in existence since 1920.
