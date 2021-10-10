All things apples will be celebrated at The Tehachapi Apple Festival, taking place Oct. 16 and 17 on Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi — and this year, there's the carnival, too.
It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. Check out tehachapiapplefestival.com for details.
While a full story published in last week's Tehachapi News, here's another bite of the apple:
"There will be more than 80 vendors featuring all kinds of merchandise from handcrafter candles, soaps, bath products, jewelry, farm décor, home décor, Christmas décor, clothing, purses and on and on, to wonderful food like tri tip, Mexican corn, tacos, tamales, Chinese food, sausages, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and more, plus beverages and kettle corn and cookies, desserts, apple pies, apple fritters and lots more apple delights," wrote organizer Linda Carhart.
Other highlights:
• Lots of locally grown apples for sale, apple treats and a chance to meet Apple, the festival mascot.
• A bounce house garden across Tehachapi Boulevard at the Depot Museum lawn. Kids can bounce "to their heart's delight" for $10.
• Kids can ride a mechanical horse — or try apple bobbing with an apple hanging on a string.
• A big book sale in front of the Tehachapi Branch Kern County Library, plus stories for kids outside.
• Free “old-fashioned” games like corn hole, putt golf, hit the cans down with bean bags, coin drop, fishing in a small pool, and many more. Bounce ball races, hula hoop contests and free face painting and petting zoo, too.
• For adults, there is a pie eating contest at 3 p.m. Saturday and a pie baking contest at 1 p.m. Sunday in front of Centennial Plaza.
This year, check out the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Carnival. It usually takes place during Mountain Festival, but joins with Apple Festival this year.
