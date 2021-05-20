The 6th grade science class at Jacobsen Middle School was presented with a donation from the Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society on May 18 to assist the students with their Earth science studies and education.
Two of the club members, president Ron Myrick and vice-president Robert Papac, presented Amy Lang and Charli Hansen with a number of Rock and Mineral Identification Kits to assist them and their students in their educational endeavors.
TVGMS is a nonprofit organization devoted to providing education, knowledge and understanding of the earth sciences related to mineralogy, paleontology, geology and the lapidary arts.
Although the fundraising activities have been severely limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our club members have still tried to do fund raising, as possible, to enable us to continue giving out donations such as this to our community and schools. This is just an example. We will also be giving a scholarship at the end of this month to a graduating senior from Tehachapi High School to assist them in their educational endeavors and will try to continue to do so in the future.
In the past, TVGMS has given out thousands of dollars in donations to local schools, and scholarships to graduating high school seniors to assist them in their future academic endeavors. The club also has given educational talks to schools and organizations throughout Central and Southern California.
If you would like to get involved, or would like more information on this organization, go to TVGMS.org.
The club meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Tehachapi Senior Center, located at 500 E. F St.
Robert Papac is the president of the Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society.
