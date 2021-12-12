Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church will present its annual Carols and Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Methodist Church on Schout Road (across from Country Oaks Baptist).
Starting at 5:30 p.m., the Tehachapi Strings Orchestra, under the direction of Gayel Pitchford, will play Christmas music for your enjoyment. This is a great opportunity to escape for awhile from the presents and the food and enjoy fellowship around the true meaning of Christmas.
The service will include scripture reading and the singing of carols by candlelight. Come join us as we lift our voices and celebrate the birth of Christ in word and song.
For more information, contact Pastor Falamao Samate at 661-749-4654.
— Gayel Pitchford, TVUMC Minister of Music
