Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 invites you to attend the 10-year anniversary and Christina's seventh annual pancreatic fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Veterans Memorial Building, 125 E. F St.
Ten years ago, in the month of October, Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 was instituted to honor a fallen hero of our community. Major George graduated from Tehachapi High School with honors, and second in his class from West Point Military Academy. He gave all during his second tour of duty in Iraq in 2009 and is the first veteran to be interned at Bakersfield National Cemetery. His mother presented to our VFW his West Point ceremonial sword, which will be available for viewing on the evening of Oct. 23.
Our pancreatic cancer fundraiser has raised and donated over $120,000 in a six-year period. Due to an article published in the VFW magazine, we are now receiving donations from people in other states across the nation. The growing success of the fundraiser is due to the generosity of the citizens and the businesses of our community. A full 100 percent of all funds raised will be donated to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pan Can) which continues to receive a rating of 4 stars out of 4 from Charity Navigator.
There has been a major breakthrough. Researchers are currently conducting trials for a blood test that will be able to detect pancreatic cancer. This could lead to early detection and treatment to increase the survival rate.
On the evening of Oct. 23, the doors will open at 5 p.m. to start the silent auction and purchase tickets for the cash prizes of $600, $300 and $100. A lasagna dinner will be served at 6 p.m. For more information, call Pat or Alex at 661-822-6722.
Alex and Pat Athans are the parents of Christina Athans Hartley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.