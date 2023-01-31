The next meeting for the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters will be on Monday, Feb. 6, at Shepherd of the Hills Church. Doors open at 9 a.m. for socializing and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. We will be having "Trash to Treasures" after the business part of the meeting.
The Quilt Guild is pleased to announce that we will be having Beginners Quilt Workshops. The first meeting will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at the Stallion Springs Community Church.
Come see us and meet the new 2023 board.
Ruth Belben is a member of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters.
