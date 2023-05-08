Tehachapi Gandy Dancers will present a new class of Modern Western Square Dance.
Perhaps you think you know square dancing from your school days. Well, think again, because it is not the same. There is new music, from the Golden Oldies to Elvis to current hits. There are new dance steps that are fun and exciting, even when you are learning, according to a Gandy Dancers news release.
Registration is to start on June 7, and continue to June 11 at 7 p.m. The first class is free, and no pre-registration or partner are required. It's a unique and fun activity for the whole family (10 years and up).
The group meets Wednesdays at the Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. For any questions, contact Rhonda via phone at 562- 879-6573 or email at RhondaRRowley@aol.com.
