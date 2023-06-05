Summer vacation is here, and you can attend Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church, located at 1049 S. Curry Street on June 19 to June 23 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
All children of the Tehachapi community are invited to attend from kindergarten to seniors, as well as a new venture to include a coordinating program for adults. The program is free, according to a news release.
According to Nita Lopez, director of Vacation Bible School, Twists and Turns is the title of the curriculum with the motto Jesus Changes Everything. The Twists and Turns program includes crafts, games, refreshments and fun.
Registration starts Monday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 661-822-3138.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.