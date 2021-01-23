Marlee Juergens of Tehachapi earned a master of education from Concordia University, Nebraska after completing studies between December 2020 and January 2021.
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world.
