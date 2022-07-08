The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District has one more film scheduled as part of its Movies in the Park at Meadowbrook Park series with the Disney film “Jungle Cruise” set for July 21. An additional film will be shown at Philip Marx Central Park at Mojave and E Streets near downtown Tehachapi in conjunction with National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Movies are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. All movies will start at dark, approximately 8 p.m.
