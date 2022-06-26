The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District has two films remaining on its summer schedule for Movies in the Park at Meadowbrook Park with the Disney animated film “Encanto” set for June 23. A fifth film will be shown at Philip Marx Central Park at Mojave and E Streets near downtown Tehachapi in conjunction with National Night Out.
Movies are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. All movies will start at dark, approximately 8 p.m.
Locations, dates and films are as follows:
Meadowbrook Park —
July 7, "Jungle Cruise"
July 21, "Matilda"
Central Park —
Aug. 2, "Sing 2" (in conjunction with National Night Out)
