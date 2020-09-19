COVID-19 does not stop pride in the community. Several churches and service clubs are doing their part to keep Tehachapi looking beautiful.
Several years ago, Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club member Chris Rush recognized the need to clean up littered road sides. He suggested the club periodically pick up trash from the freeway off-ramp at Tucker Road and continue west on Valley Boulevard.
Caltrans provides vests and bags, which are picked up the day after they are filled. Members enthusiastically joined the effort and have been faithfully doing the work ever since.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club.
