Tehachapi councilwoman Joan Pogon-Cord presented Kelcy's Restaurant owners Virginia Sheridan and Bill Lee with a certificate of congratulations on their pandemic-delayed grand reopening ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon.
The ceremony was held at 2 p.m. in front of Tehachapi's oldest restaurant.
Kelcy's, which has been a much-loved Tehachapi institution since 1969, was closed in 2017 when the original owner retired, to the dismay of many local residents, who had fond memories of growing up there.
Reopened under new owners Bill Lee and Virginia Sheridan in August 2019, just prior to COVID, it serves as an illustration of both the resilience of the Tehachapi business community, and the support that Tehachapi restaurants received from the community during that difficult time.
"The dining room is lined with historic photos dating back to the late 1800s, depicting local history and families, including numerous photos of the town after the 1957 quake," Sheridan said.
The cafe portion is a classic 1950s-style diner.
"We were so honored to have the privilege of supporting Kelcy's Cafe today at the grand reopening. I love their vintage mom-and-pop feel, and their ice cream is amazing," said Amber Bell, who attended with her beauty queen daughters.
Free sundaes and homemade cookies were served to reintroduce the newly expanded soda bar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.