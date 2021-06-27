Kelcy's Restaurant, located at 110 W Tehachapi Blvd., will have a grand reopening from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1. The eatery will offer free sundaes and homemade cookies to reintroduce its newly expanded soda bar.
Kelcy's, which has been a Tehachapi institution since 1969, was closed in 2017 and reopened under new owners Bill Lee and Virginia Sheridan in August 2019.
The restaurant serves traditional diner classics plus fresh California fare, with numerous vegan and vegetarian options, as well as beer and wine. It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, closing at 3 p.m. Sundays.
