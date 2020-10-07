Thousands of Kern County seniors have taken advantage of the Food2Door food delivery program. But there are still spots open in rural communities across Kern County.
We are urging seniors to call the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank to take advantage of this important opportunity.
Food2Door serves seniors 65 and over. Each eligible participant will get a 70-pound food box each month — dropped off at their home by Food2Door drivers. This program is designed to help Kern County seniors protect their health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors face an elevated risk from the COVID-19 virus. That is why Kern County and the Community Action Partnership of Kern have teamed up to launch the Food2Door program.
“Community Action Partnership of Kern has always been passionate about increasing our capacity to deliver food to those facing crisis,” said CAPK Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Tobias. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began we have doubled food distribution through our network of partner sites to around 2.5 million pounds a month. Now, through this collaboration with Kern County, we can deliver food directly to at-risk seniors in their homes.”
The Food2Door program is funded by the federal government through the CARES Act and is a partnership between Kern County and CAPK. Call 498-7831, ext. 1310.
Jonathan Gallardo is the assistant project coordinator for the CAPK - Food Bank.
