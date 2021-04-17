The Tehachapi branch of the Kern County Library will expand services by increasing capacity to 50 percent beginning Monday. Restrictions at all 13 branches will be removed as libraries across the county reopen.
Kern County Libraries will also continue to phase up to full staffing, a library news release said.
Customer appointments for indoor service will no longer be required. Also, customers will be allowed to enter library buildings during open hours to access services, within capacity.
Volunteers will also be welcomed back in the library, within capacity limits.
Donations will be accepted, and will be limited to one box per individual.
In June and July, some indoor programming will return to the local library.
For the safety of library staff and community members, masks and six-foot distancing between individuals are still required.
The library's curbside services will continue to remain in effect and are available for customers. Appointments can be made for curbside service via the library's website at kernlibrary.org, by email at info@kernlibrary.org, or via the call center at 868-0701.
Also, the library's digital collection, including access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming content, and more remains available for customers across the county at kerncountylibrary.org/elibrary.
The Tehachapi Branch of the Kern County Library is located at 212 S. Green St. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.
