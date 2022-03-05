The Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Committee is hosting its Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast on March 12.
The Memorial Committee plans to have volunteers on hand to discuss the memorial, accept donations, share sponsorship opportunities for a local WWII veteran on the memorial and promote upcoming events.
The breakfast is being held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Applebees, which is at 9000 Ming Ave., Bakersfield
The flapjack breakfast cost $10 and includes pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausage and a choice of coffee or juice.
For more information, visit www.kerncountywwiimemorial.com or email KernCountyWWIIMemorial@gmail.com.
