Local businesses will be raising money to help support Make-A-Wish during July.
According to Jeanette Pauer, president of the Greater Tehachapi Area Chamber of Commerce and a Make-A-Wish volunteer, business owners and others are invited to a kick-off event for the fundraising campaign to be held at 4 p.m. on June 14 at P-Dubs, 20800 Santa Lucia St., Tehachapi.
Pauer said prizes will be awarded to businesses that raise the most money and those that sell the most stars. Typically donors will write their names on the paper stars, and they will be posted in the business to raise awareness about the campaign.
For more information, contact Pauer at the chamber office, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd., call 822-4180 or send an email to chamber@tehachapi.com.
