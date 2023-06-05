Children ages 2 to 18 are invited to Lunch at the Library at all 22 Kern County Library locations.
The Tehachapi Branch will have free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, June 13 to July 28, according to a Kern County Library news release.
The California Summer Meal Coalition and California Library Association are working with libraries across California to offer summer meals and programming.
"The Lunch at the Library program connects children and teens to healthy meals, learning activities, and reading options. What better way for a kid to spend the summer — reading, learning, and eating! We encourage families to utilize the variety of resources and services available to them at their local library over the summer months. Hope to see you soon!" Andie Sullivan, director of libraries, said in a statement.
Visit KCLsummerchallenge.org for more information.
