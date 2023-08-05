After a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, preparations are underway for the 2023 Kids Day at the Museum to be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 on the 300 block of South Green Street.
Admission and all activities are free. Darlene’s Real Swell Toys and Carlos’ Donuts have donated prizes for the free scavenger hunt drawing.
Artists and local organizations will offer hands-on activities that teach and entertain. Kids of all ages will bead bracelets, sew quilt squares, create chalk drawings, make simple bird feeders and decorate rocks, among other experiences.
A scavenger hunt will send them into the Heritage Museum, Errea House and garden, where additional demonstrations and activities will be available.
The day is not just for kids, as young and old alike will find displays and projects to pique their interest.
The purpose of Kids Day at the Museum is to kindle an interest in local history and promote activities and opportunities available in our community.
Any organization or individual who would like to present an activity or volunteer to assist should contact Kids Day Coordinator Dixie Coutant, 661- 599-1889, for further information.
The Tehachapi Heritage Museum is located at 310 S. Green St.
Dixie Coutant is the Kids Day coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.