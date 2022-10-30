Although kittens were adopted at the event held at Canine Creek on Oct. 22, the feral colonies of Tehachapi seem to be offering an endless supply of furry creatures and homes — and volunteer foster families — are still needed.
The new organization Fixin’ Feral Felines teamed up with STOP (Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets) for the adoption event at Canine Creek, but organizer Hilary Hamil said the group is continuing to round up feral felines.
Mama cats are spayed and returned to their colonies and kittens are turned over to volunteer foster families so they can become accustomed to people. The goal of the organization is to find homes for the kittens after they are vaccinated, provided with appropriate veterinary care and spayed or neutered.
For an assortment of kittens available for adoption visit petfinder.com and search for Tehachapi or Keene.
More information about Fixin’ Feral Felines and how to volunteer is available online at facebook.com/FFFTehachapi or send email to: fixinferalfelines@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.