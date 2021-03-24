My journey started a long time ago. In most pictures of me as a kid there is an animal, as my love for livestock began around age six. I am sure this was passed on to me from my parents, but it was my dad who came home with the first horse. It wasn’t long before his Mustang fell in love with me, and we were running through the cattle fields like wildflowers.
Now instead of running like a wildflower on my horses, I charge down a lane shooting arrows at targets. I also raise pigs, chickens and miniature cattle. Despite the long hours and hard work, I love doing it. When you love what you do as much as I do, it really doesn’t feel like work.
My love of working with animals drove me to start Kitty’s Corral, a small boutique family farm focused on providing quality, not quantity. Interested not only in providing premium meat and eggs directly to your door, but also caring deeply about the quality of our animals' lives. This is what makes our meat and eggs top choice.
Because we are first and foremost animal lovers, we believe that all animals should be treated with kindness and compassion, eat well, and live a great life. To us this means a clean, spacious, low-stress environment; a wholesome diet of primarily locally grown feedstuffs, fresh fruit, and vegetables, with no hormones or antibiotics. We are dedicated to raising our animals this way.
