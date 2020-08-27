The public is invited to drop by and pay $1 to guess how many acorns are in the jar at the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi Farmers Market booth.
The person who estimates the number of acorns that is the closest to the actual number will receive 50 percent of the funds raised at the Kiwanis Farmers Market booth. The Tehachapi Kiwanis club will retain 25 percent of the proceeds and Scouts BSA Troop 136 will receive 25 percent.
Main Street Tehachapi Farmers Market organizer Ammie Rose Fisher said the market, which was scheduled to close on Aug. 13, will be extended at least through Sept. 17.
