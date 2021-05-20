The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi acknowledged May as Mental Health Awareness Month by posting a banner in a high-traffic location with the Kern County Crisis hotline in bold numbers.
As a service club that supports children and youth around the world, the local club is particularly concerned with teenage depression and isolation. The Kiwanis sign reads: “Do you feel hopeless or helpless? Do you have no one to turn to? You are not alone! Ask for help! Call Crisis Hotline: 1 (800) 991-5272. Kern County Crisis Hotline 24 hours, every day. Sign sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.”
The Kern County Hotline provides experienced, professional counselors and resources for mental health issues 24 hours, every day, including help for recovery, veterans, suicide prevention, bipolar depression, treatments, psychiatric evaluation services, substance abuse and more.
The other hotline numbers (to which the main number links) are: Suicide Prevention, 1-800-273-8255 and Substance Use Division Access Line, 1-866-266-4898. For non-crisis adult care, the county Access and Assessment Center is 661-868-8080. The website for the Kern County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services is KCMH Crisis Services (kernbhrs.org).
For information on the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi, call President Tina Cunningham, 822-4515.
