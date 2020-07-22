Heritage Oak School High School Principal Lorena Semerenko will speak at the Wednesday, Aug. 5, meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.
The Christian-based school offers a classical curriculum and small classes. If the restaurants are still closed, the meeting will be held in a private home in downtown Tehachapi. The meeting starts at noon. Remote attendance is available.
The Kiwanis Club serves children in the community and all prospective members are welcome. The club practices social distancing while providing a warm meeting place to re-connect to the world. Call Interim President Tina Cunningham at 822-4515.
