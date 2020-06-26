The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi welcomes financial Adviser Brandon Billings to its board of directors. Billings, of the Edward Jones office at 709 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B, is a youth sports coach and outdoor enthusiast.
“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to serve the community and help it grow,” Billings said.
Billings has come up from Bakersfield to assist longtime Kiwanian Ben Graham as he transitions into retirement.
Other officers elected to the Kiwanis Club 2020-21 term at its June 24 meeting were Tina Cunningham, president; Jonathan Hall, secretary; Eve Geisler, treasurer; and Ilona Klar Gaiser, serving a second term as director.
Marriage and family therapist Al Gregg is a sitting director.
Kiwanis Scholarship recipient Meagan Williams shared her college and sports plans with the club at the same meeting, joined by her mom, Stacie Williams.
The club has a booth at the Main Street Tehachapi Farmers Market, where the public is invited to guess the number of acorns in a large jar for a 50/50 fundraiser.
The speaker at the July 1 Kiwanis club meeting will be Frank Lara, owner of The Butcher Shop.
The Kiwanis Club and Boy Scout Troop 136 are ready to deliver Display the Flag Project flags on the busy patriotic holiday of July 4.
The club has renewed its in-person meetings at the Gold Mountain Sports Tavern, 20601 Highway 202 at noon every Wednesday. There is plenty of space for social distancing in addition to sharing companionship and service club plans. Guests are welcome always. The club provides remote access to the meetings. Join us! For information call Tina Cunningham, 822-4515.
Tina Cunningham is the interim president of the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.
