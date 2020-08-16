The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi will collect food for the Kern Food Bank Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We aim to fill up a pallet.
The food collection drive is a “Kiwanis One Day” event in which all Kiwanis clubs in Division 33 participate.
The Kiwanis mission is to support and nourish children in our community, and during this difficult time of COVID-19, what better way than to help families keep food on the table.
The Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank supplies charitable organizations in Tehachapi, so this effort is close to home.
The collection pallet will be set up at the Slice of Life parking lot.
I personally will come to your home to pick up your food donation the previous day (Friday, Aug. 28) if you cannot make it to the collection site. Call me at 822-4515.
Food Bank facts:
• Kern County Food Bank provides food for 70 pantries in Kern County. These pantries include local church pantries, even pet pantries.
• Kern County Food Bank supplies non-perishable food to Kern County Gleaners.
• Kern County Food Bank supplies homeless shelters in Kern County.
• Kern County Food Bank has food distribution events throughout Kern County throughout the year.
• Kern County Food Bank offers emergency supplies when natural disasters occur.
• Kern County Food Bank offers emergency food supplies to food insecure residents throughout the year, in addition to several other programs to help feed local families.
• Kern County Food Bank’s buying power and network of supplies gives them an advantage; they can buy more with less money. Their buying power allows them to purchase 7 pounds for each $1 donated.
The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi is a chapter of Kiwanis International, an international service organization dedicated to helping children. We feature interesting speakers at our weekly meetings, which are accessible remotely.
Tina Cunningham is interim president of the club. Reach her at 822-4515.
